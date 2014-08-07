0 items Start Shopping

Prophet-10 Named Best Synth of 2021

MusicTech Names Prophet-10 Best Synth

Take 5 Named Best Synth of 2021

MusicRadar Crowns Take 5 Best Synth

Prophet X – Creativity Unleashed

Five Inspiring New Prophet X Demos

Prophet-5 Voice Expansion/ New OS

Upgrade to 10-voice bi-timbral stack and split

Take 5 Compact Poly Synth

Take It Anywhere

Patch Morphing for Pro 3

Download Beta OS 1.2

Remembering Dave Smith • 1950–2022

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Dave Smith has died.

We’re heartbroken, but take some small solace in knowing he was on the road doing what he loved best in the company of family, friends, and artists.

If you’d like to share your thoughts and memories of Dave, please reach out: